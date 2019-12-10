Jim Breuer to perform at The Vine

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian Jim Breuer is bringing his Live and Let Laugh show to del Lago Resort and Casino. He’ll perform at The Vine on Thursday, February 6 at 8 p.m.
Breuer is a New York-bred comic storyteller who made the list of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Standups of All Time.
Tickets for Breuer’s show go on sale at noon on Wednesday, December 18th at the del Lago Resort and Casino box office, by calling (315) 946-1695, or by visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
