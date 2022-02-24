SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country Star Jimmie Allen is set to return to the stage at Chevy Court during the opening day of the Great New York State Fair.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Grammy Award-nominated artist will perform songs for the crowd, free of charge, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Jimmie Allen is currently nominated to receive a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist after being named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year in 2021.

“We’re excited to be able to bring Jimmie Allen back to the Fair. His first show here was terrific and this show will be one for country fans everywhere to remember. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the 2022 Fair and our diverse lineup of great shows,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include:

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage

Night Ranger, 1 p.m. September 5, Chevy Park stage

The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5. New Yorkers are invited to send their ideas for the Great New York State Fair to statefairideas@agriculture.ny.gov.