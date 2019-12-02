Jimmy Cavallo passes away

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse rocker Jimmy Cavallo has died at 92. He was introduced to the world in 1956, in the rock and roll feature, ‘Rock! Rock! Rock!’

Cavallo was the first inductee named to the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame in 1993.

He continued to play saxophone past 90 and returned to Syracuse often to play at Festa Italiana.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9