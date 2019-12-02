Jimmy Cavallo passes away

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse rocker Jimmy Cavallo has died at 92. He was introduced to the world in 1956, in the rock and roll feature, ‘Rock! Rock! Rock!’
Cavallo was the first inductee named to the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame in 1993.
He continued to play saxophone past 90 and returned to Syracuse often to play at Festa Italiana.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse common council voting on new police contract Thursday afternoon
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App