Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady help raise the roof at the Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If the final men’s basketball game inside the current version of Carrier Dome wasn’t enough, the Orange had some special fans courtside.

“Tonight Show” star Jimmy Fallon sat with New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, all guests of local businessman Adam Weitsman.

Fallon, who’s never hidden his Orange fandom, raised the roof in more ways than one. In an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, he said, “Jimmy Fallon comes in, you gotta get a new roof.”

But Fallon wasn’t always sitting still. He took over the Syracuse Orange Marching Band as a conductor, spent some time talking with Julie Boeheim, and even shot some unsuccessful hoops in between real gameplay.

Once the women’s basketball game ends Sunday, the Carrier Dome will shut down for $118 million in renovations.

While work has been obvious from the outside, work to take down the lighting and sound system inside has to happen before the air-inflated roof is deflated and replaced with a fixed roof for the first time in the stadium’s 40 year history.

FULL OF FALLON: Since the Carrier Dome's roof is coming down after this weekend, @JimmyFallon might as well help raise it.



From an interview with me, to guest-conducing the @Cuse Marching Band, to an enthusiastic exit, Syracuse was full of Fallon!@NewsChannel9#LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/crG42ShXgP — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) March 1, 2020

