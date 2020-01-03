Jimmy John’s closes Downtown Syracuse location

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It looks like a restaurant in Downtown Syracuse has closed its doors and boarded up.
The outside of Jimmy John’s has been left without any signage. The sandwich shop took the downtown location off its map, leaving the popular spot on the Syracuse University Hill.
There are still locations in East Syracuse and Cicero.
