Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra to play the Fair August 23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra are bringing polka to The Great New York State Fair.

The Grammy award winning group will take the stage Monday, August 23 at the Chevrolet Music Festival.

“I hope everyone’s ready to dance! This is not music you sit down and listen to. This is music to get you out of your seat and I know this will be one of the fun afternoons of this year’s Fair,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Shows announced to date include:

LOCASH, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

The Spinners, Tuesday, August 24 at 2 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

The Beach Boys, Saturday, August 28 at 8 p.m.

Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Monday, August 30 at 2 p.m.

Grandson, Monday, August 30 with time to be announced

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Jamey Johnson, Tuesday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Uncle Kracker, Friday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

Cold War Kids, Saturday, September 4, 2 p.m.

All concerts are free with $3 Fair admission.