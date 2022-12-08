SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If Billy Joel comes to the JMA Wireless Dome for an 8th time, you won’t have to brave those cold metal benches any longer. Syracuse University has released that they will be installing new, enhanced seating.

Announced on December 8, the new layout is set to include chairback seating, that the University expects “to be done ahead of the start of the 2024 football season.”

JMA Wireless Dome rendering

According to the University, bench seating will be replaced throughout the 100, 200 and 300 levels, resulting in added comfort and accessibility. It also means the JMA Dome will have a new seat map and revised capacities for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse competitions.

“There is no doubting the enormous impact the JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project is having on Syracuse Athletics, the five teams that call this building home and the fans who enjoy visiting and cheering on the Orange,” says John Wildhack, Director of Athletics.

JMA Wireless Dome rendering

New seating is just one of the many projects that is planned to improve the dome.

“There is a lot of exciting work ahead and still many details to confirm, but Syracuse Athletics remains focused on providing an unmatched experience to our season ticket holders, donors and fans. As we continue to work through the revised seating map, we are committed to providing timely and transparent communication to our loyal supporters to ensure they continue to enjoy the level of service they have come to expect from the JMA Dome,” Wildhack added.

Previously, we’ve seen a new fixed roof, a vertically hung scoreboard, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, improved accessibility and added Wi-Fi capabilities.

JMA Wireless Dome rendering

“Our ongoing investments to create a state-of-the-art experience have been a pivotal component of the Campus Framework and demonstrates our commitment to aligning Syracuse University’s mission and vision with its physical spaces,” says Pete Sala, vice president, chief campus facilities officer and managing director of the JMA Dome.

However, they aren’t done with renovations just yet. Syracuse University wants to bring in new premium offerings in-venue hospitality spaces.

Those include, “the Kuhn Game Day Lounge presented by Hidden Level, and the eventual construction of Miron Victory Court, the latter of which will expand and redefine the JMA Dome’s footprint, connect it to the Barnes Center at The Arch and ultimately create a seamless navigational experience,” said Syracuse Campus & Community.

This second phase of renovations will begin following spring 2023 Commencement and will be completed ahead of the 2024 football season.