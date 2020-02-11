Joan Jett and the Blackhearts coming to this year’s NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hall of Famer Joan Jett and her band the Blackhearts, will be the final performance of this year’s Chevrolet Music Festival at the Great New York State Fair.

Jett will take the stage at 6 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th.

Joan Jett’s career includes eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

The only other Chevy Court concert that has been announced so far is Sheena Easton on Wednesday, September 2nd, at 2 p.m.