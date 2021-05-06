Career fair held at Marriott Syracuse Downtown to fill 20 open positions

FILE – This April 20, 2011 file photo shows Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Portland, Ore. Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years. The world’s largest hotel company says on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, approximately 5.2 million guests may have been affected. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Marriott Syracuse Downtown held a career fair on Thursday to fill at least 20 openings that range from executive-level to restaurants, front desk clerks and housekeeping. The hotel is struggling to hire, like other businesses.

Melissa Oliver, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, had this to say about the shortage of workers due to economic hardships and unemployment benefits:

“You can’t blame people for doing that. It’s something that is available. I think what concerns me, when those end, there’s going to be a lot of people needing work, they’re not going to be there or not as many jobs to choose from,” Oliver said.

“So I wish people would take advantage of openings downtown and across the country really,” said Oliver.

Those who couldn’t make the job fair can call the hotel, look for postings online or drop off a resume at the front desk. One perk is that hotel employees get discounts at Marriotts around the world.