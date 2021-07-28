Job fair held to recruit school bus drivers amid driver shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we get closer to the start of school, drivers are needed for the buses local kids will board. First Student, the largest provider of school transportation in North America, provides transportation for the Syracuse City School district.

Several school districts in Central New York are dealing with a bus driver shortage. A job fair was held on Wednesday to entice folks to apply.

“This is a great opportunity to multi-task to do multiple things. When you are a driver you don’t have to stay at a driver level. You can come in and you can get your experience, move up through dispatch safety training location management. First Student is nationwide so you can go anywhere in the United States you would like to go,” said Robin Hansen, First Student CNY Regional Driver Recruiter.

If you weren’t able to make it to today’s event, they are still taking applications on their website. You might even qualify for a sign-on bonus of $5,000.