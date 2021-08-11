Job fair in Fulton seeks out workers for local Amazon warehouse

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tracking local jobs, workers are needed for that massive Amazon warehouse in Clay. On Wednesday, Amazon teamed up with Oswego County Workforce New York to find prospective employees.

“It’s really a strength for our economy. Amazon is really looking to not only bring jobs but also community involvement, but being connected with Onondaga County helps Oswego County in turn and really, having a partnership with our workforce development,” said Rachel Pierce, Director of Training and Employment at the OCWNY Career Center.

Anyone with questions could ask representatives at the OCWNY Career Center in Fulton on Wednesday afternoon. It’s all a part of a series of job fairs being held in Oswego County.

The next event will be on August 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the OCWNY Career Center, and there will be bi-weekly job fairs continuing into the future until the warehouse is fully staffed.