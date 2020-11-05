New York Jobless claims inch down again, but still at unprecedented levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — In addition to the 751,000 people nationwide who filed first time claims for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Labor Department released figures for each state.

New York had 45,391 new claims for jobless benefits in the week ending October 31. That’s down 6,208 from the week before. Though good news, the numbers both nationally and here in New York remain at historically high numbers. See the data below for comparisons to last year and the Great Recession.

