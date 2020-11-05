New York Jobless claims inch down again, but still at unprecedented levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — In addition to the 751,000 people nationwide who filed first time claims for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Labor Department released figures for each state.
New York had 45,391 new claims for jobless benefits in the week ending October 31. That’s down 6,208 from the week before. Though good news, the numbers both nationally and here in New York remain at historically high numbers. See the data below for comparisons to last year and the Great Recession.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dump truck flips, car crashes into restaurant after driver blacks out on Route 57
- Nominate An ‘Unsung Hero’ In Central New York
- Section III postpones indoor track season, releases rest of interscholastic sports schedule
- Jason D’Avolio found guilty of murder
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 9: Brees vs. Brady
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App