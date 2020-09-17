Jobless claims inch down in New York but still at historic highs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — First-time claims for unemployment benefits also dropped in New York for the week ending September 12. But even with 1,784 fewer jobless claims than the week before, the number of New Yorkers seeking unemployment benefits remains at historic highs.

It’s been six months since local and state governments began closing schools and businesses, professional and collegiate sports shut down, including the NCAA Basketball Tournament, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and the Major League Baseball season.

We lost iconic events like the St. Patrick’s Parade and virtually every spring and summer festival you can think of.

While that was going on, millions of Americans lost their jobs. At the peak of the COVID-19 lock down, almost 400,000 New Yorkers filed for benefits in a single week in early April. While those numbers came down, we have not fully recovered.

When compared to last year, the latest jobless claims are almost six times higher.

When you compare it to a comparable week in 2009 in the fallout from the Great Recession more than two and a half times the number of people filed initial claims in 2020.

