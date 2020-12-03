Jobless claims down slightly in New York as COVID-19 cases rise

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WSYR-TV) — The number of New Yorkers filing unemployment claims in New York remained flat last week, down just over 700 from the week before.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, 46,086 New York workers filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending November 28. That was down 735 from the week before.

Though jobless claims are down from record numbers in March and April when several business restrictions were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the jobless market has not fully recovered. Jobless claims remain higher than a year ago and higher than they were during peak joblessness during the “Great Recession.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9