Jobless claims rise in New York as one-year anniversary of COVID-19 approaches

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — People filing unemployment claims for increased in New York by more than 9,000 for the week ending January 30, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

It’s roughly 6 weeks from the one-year anniversary of much of the nation going on lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 and with that lockdown, millions of American jobs disappeared.

Though the graph below shows how far we’ve come from those desperate days in March and April when New York shed hundreds of thousands of jobs, the state is still a long way off from the booming times that existed in January and February of 2020.

The 75,346 New Yorkers who filed new jobless claims last week is more than five times the number of workers in New York that sought benefits one year ago.

The state is just emerging from restrictions imposed following a surge in infections after the Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays.

COVID vaccines are seen as the way not only to prevent deaths but to get the economy back on the path to recovery.

Though New York reports more than 1.4 million of the more than 7 million eligible residents have received their first dose of vaccine, it will be months before just those currently eligible are vaccinated.