Jobs picture improves, but we are a long way from where we started

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Remember the “good old days,” way back in February of 2020? New York State’s unemployment rate was just 3.7%.

Then along came COVID-19 and the lockdowns and other efforts to halt its spread. Unemployment skyrocketed.

Now New York is in the process of a phased reopening, and the numbers have improved but we are still a long way from that 3.7 % of February.

The New York State Labor Department reports the statewide unemployment rate for May was 14.5%, down from 15.3 % in April. The trend was similar in neighboring communities.

When you look at how our unemployment rate stacks up when compared to the same months last year, you can see the difficulty the region is in when it comes to jobs.

Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department will release its weekly report on the number of people who filed new claims for unemployment insurance last week.

The most recent report for claims filed for the week ending June 13 was just shy of 100,000 claims. Down from the peak of almost 400,000 weekly claims in early April, but still a far cry from weekly claims earlier in the year.

