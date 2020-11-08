Joe Biden’s former law professor excited to see the Syracuse graduate in the White House

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the 1968 spring semester at Syracuse University’s College of Law, Professor Tom Maroney had the country’s 46th President-elect as a student.

“I was in my first year of teaching in the law school when he was in his third year as a student,” explained Maroney, who is now retired.

Of all things to be teaching someone who ends up being the president of the United States, the first and only class Maroney taught Biden was in legislation.

Maroney’s legislation course textbook used in the 1968 class with Joe Biden

Biden will become Syracuse University’s first alumnus to hold the highest office in the country.

Maroney told NewsChannel 9, he is not at all surprised.

Even then, I remember coming home telling my wife I had a chat with a student of mine, and he had, what I call, presence. That’s the word that I used when I talked with her is presence. I thought he would go on to do something very important, and guess what? I was right! Tom Maroney, Retired Law Professor, Syracuse University

Maroney was right and he even has it in writing.

“Thanks for having confidence in me so very long ago, signed Joe Biden, and underneath, it says ‘just Joe for you.’ 12/21/17,” Maroney explains.

Professor Maroney reads aloud an autographed book he was gifted ‼️ @JoeBiden wrote, "thanks for having confidence in me so very long ago." @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR #NewsNation #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/3Pe22a8TlM — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) November 7, 2020

Professor Maroney taught Biden’s late son, Beau, at Syracuse University as well. Beau was a 1994 graduate of SU’s College of Law.

“It’s always nice though to see your students make something of themselves, isn’t it?”- Tom Maroney

Biden and Maroney have kept in touch throughout the years and the memories will be cherished as the President-elect looks ahead to the White House.



