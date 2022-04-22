SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecile, a veteran officer of the Syracuse Police Department, has been promoted to Chief of Police.

Cecile was named immediately after the resignation of Chief Kenton Buckner.

In March, Buckner was named as one of three finalists in Olympia, Washington. He withdrew his name for consideration of that job Friday afternoon.

He was notably missing from Thursday’s event where then Deputy Chief Cecile led a briefing to release body camera footage from officers dealing with an 8-year-old boy caught stealing.

Cecile was a finalist for the police chief job in 2018, when Mayor Ben Walsh hired Buckner instead. Cecile stayed on as first deputy chief.

Cecile has worked for the Syracuse Police Department for 37 years.