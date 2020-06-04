Joey’s Classic Italian Dining taking precautions while reopening outside dining

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that restaurants could open outdoor dining services as part of the Phase Two restart process.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Cory Acome, the assistant manage of Joey’s Classic Italian Dining, and he explained the precautions that the restaurant is taking to ensure the safety of diners.

“Well, we make sure that we sanitize each table before,” said Acome. “Nothing is left to exposure or contamination.”

Some local restaurants are waiting until Phase Three to begin the reopening process.