Joey’s Classic Italian Dining taking precautions while reopening outside dining

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that restaurants could open outdoor dining services as part of the Phase Two restart process.
NewsChannel 9 spoke with Cory Acome, the assistant manage of Joey’s Classic Italian Dining, and he explained the precautions that the restaurant is taking to ensure the safety of diners.
“Well, we make sure that we sanitize each table before,” said Acome. “Nothing is left to exposure or contamination.”
Some local restaurants are waiting until Phase Three to begin the reopening process.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How to vote on Primary Day during the pandemic
- Hundreds take part in ‘Let us breath’ march and rally for police reform in City of Syracuse
- Marquee being replaced at Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
- Auburn Rotary Club hosts third milk giveaway, will announce another one ‘very soon’
- ‘Keep Clean and Beat COVID-19’ supply giveaway happening in Syracuse
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App