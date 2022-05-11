(WSYR-TV) — A jogger was killed by a Skylift while running along New Venture Gear Dr. In the Town of DeWitt Wednesday, the DeWitt Police Chief Chase Bilodeau confirmed to NewsChannel 9.

The driver of the Skylift was traveling on the shoulder of the road, transporting material to a site, and did not see the jogger, whom police believe was running against traffic and may have been wearing a headset.

The investigation is ongoing, but Bilodeau tells NewsChannel 9 that there is no indication that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and no charges have been filed at this time.