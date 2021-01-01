John Mannion is sworn in as state senator

(WSYR-TV) — Senator John Mannion has officially taken the seat in the 50th Senate District.

On Friday, the Democrat took the vacant seat that was once filled by Republican Bob Antonacci.

The newly-elected senator said he’s ready to meet the difficulties coming off this difficult year.

We have a lot of challenges ahead. And we have to put aside any of the negativity or partisanship so we can all get through this and get to a better place when we meet a year from now.

Senator John Mannion

Last month, Republican challenger Angi Renna conceded in the race.

Mannion will represent the outskirts of Syracuse, parts of Onondaga County and Cayuga County.

