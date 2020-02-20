Johnny Rivers to perform at del Lago Resort and Casino for the Vine

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — del Lago Resort and Casino has announced that Johnny Rivers will take the stage at the Vine.

Rivers will perform on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 21 at 2 p.m.

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, click here.

