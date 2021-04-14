CDC panel meets, but does not change guidance to pause giving Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, a CDC advisory panel held a meeting to discuss the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they made no official change in their guidance, saying they needed more time, and will meet again in a week to 10 days. That means the recommendation to pause on giving the J&J COVID vaccine will continue.

This comes after six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot in women who received the shot. Yesterday was the last day they had the Johnson & Johnson shots scheduled, and there were 965 appointments for the vaccine.

Anyone who was scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was offered the Pfizer vaccine if they wanted it. The staff at the Fairgrounds were able to accommodate each appointment according to the wishes of the individual.

With this switch, there’s currently no concern about the Pfizer supply at the Fairgrounds because they get regular weekly shipments.