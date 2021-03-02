Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available during late-night and overnight hours at state fairgrounds

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York will expand hours of its state operated mass vaccination sites to distribute the Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccines just granted Emergency Use Authorization by the federal government.

In a news release late Tuesday afternoon, state officials said New York will receive 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The newly approved vaccine will be distributed at the Empire Expo Center at the state fairgrounds, separately from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which requires two doses. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for appointments between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday March 6.

Appointments will go live on Thursday, March 4 at 8 a.m. Eligible New Yorkers seeking appointments should visit New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also expected to go to county distribution centers and participating pharmacies.

The governor’s office says states are receiving a large initial shipment of the new vaccine, but expect a lag in deliveries the following two weeks as production ramps up. It says this pilot program will be adjusted as more vaccine becomes available. the goal is to get as much vaccine distributed as quickly as possible.