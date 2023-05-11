NewsChannel 9 at Legs Against Lyme in 2022.

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — May is National Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and Central New York is an epicenter.

To help in the fight against tick-borne diseases, the CNY Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance is gearing up for its second annual Legs Against Lyme awareness walk on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Legs Against Lyme 2022.

This year, it’s in a new location: Long Branch Park.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla will lead the charge as doctors, scientists and community members come together to walk toward a safer, healthier future.

The money raised will help amplify research, education, outreach and support.

The Alliance will also be giving out tick prevention tools, such as repellent, socks and dog bandanas, all donated by community sponsors.

You can register now or on the morning of. Registration check-in begins at 9:30 with the walk stepping off at 10.