CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s not too early to start thinking about winter. At least, the State Department of Transportation is already.

Roughly 26 positions are open and accepting applications in the Syracuse, Oswego and Ithaca areas with hundreds ready to be filled statewide in the DOT’s fleet and maintenance operations.

The DOT is also teaming up with the Department of Labor to host virtual job fairs to help recruit qualified workers. Details on those will be announced at a later date.