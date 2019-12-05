Sailor kills 2, himself in attack at Pearl Harbor shipyard

HONOLULU (AP) – The military says a U.S. sailor shot & killed two and wounded a third civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.

The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. A third victim is at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

The sailor reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themself. The incident took place this afternoon at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2. The base is no longer in lockdown. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

The shooter has been tentatively identified as a sailor, according to Lydia Robertson, a spokesperson for the base. Three civilian Department of Defense workers were shot before the gunman turned the gun on themselves, she said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to a post on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Twitter account.

The shooting took place this afternoon in the vicinity of the base’s Dry Dock 2.

Honolulu EMS sent multiple ambulances to the scene, and Honolulu Fire responded with six units, including almost two dozen firefighters.

Lockdown on the base was lifted at about 4 p.m. local time.

Base security and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are currently investigating. The names will not be released until next of kin have been notified.