Jonas Brothers concert to require COVID-19 test or vaccination

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jonas Brothers are bringing their Remember This Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 26, and fans at this concert have to follow certain COVID-19 measures.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination is required for entry, according to the Amp’s website.

-All fans must have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and provide printed proof of a negative result prior to entering the venue. Or, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination – either the original vaccination card (photo or printed copy accepted) or the NYS Excelsior Pass on your mobile phone. -Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. -Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility, and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Pre-screening areas will be set up within the parking lot to confirm compliance with COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements.

A list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the concert can be found here.