Jonas Brothers concert to require COVID-19 test or vaccination

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jonas Brothers are bringing their Remember This Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 26, and fans at this concert have to follow certain COVID-19 measures.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination is required for entry, according to the Amp’s website.

-All fans must have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and provide printed proof of a negative result prior to entering the venue. Or, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination – either the original vaccination card (photo or printed copy accepted) or the NYS Excelsior Pass on your mobile phone.

-Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

-Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility, and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Pre-screening areas will be set up within the parking lot to confirm compliance with COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements.

A list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the concert can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area