Jordan-Elbridge School District to learn remotely through December 23 due to COVID-19 concerns

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jordan-Elbridge School District announced Sunday that their students will learn remotely until the school district goes on break for the holidays.

In a message posted on the school district’s website, Jordan-Elbridge Schools said they have several families dealing directly with COVID-19 and several more students are awaiting their COVID-19 test results. Out of an abundance of caution, the school district decided to transition to remote learning through December 23, and they hope to return to in-person learning after the holiday break on January 4.

Jordan Elbridge Superintendent James Froio said, “We could probably limp our way to Dec. 23, I fear it would come at a cost of having to quarantine additional staff and students and I don’t want to do that to anyone over the holidays.”

The transition to remote learning is for all schools within the school district, including all BOCES programs.

A bulk food pickup will be available to all students on Tuesday, December 15 from 9-11 a.m. at the high school loading dock. If you would like to participate in the food pickup, you are asked to email Mr. Vita (bvita@jecsd.org) before 10 a.m. Monday, December 14.

