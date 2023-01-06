JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The bleachers at Jordan-Elbridge High School were a sea of blue and red Friday night as students and spectators showed their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he continues to recover in the hospital.

The idea for a Buffalo Bills-themed basketball game came from Jordan-Elbridge tenth grader Baylee Cochran. Being a cheerleader and having a passion for helping others she knew she wanted to do something to support Hamlin when she heard the news.

“I would do this for my teammates so when I saw everybody else supporting him I was like what can I do to do my part to support him so I thought of this,” Baylee Cochran, JE 10th grader

She enlisted the help of her dad and classmates to get the word out to the JE community. Within two days, they had specially made “We Billieve” shirts with Hamlin’s #3, Buffalo Bills cookies, and other Bills merchandise to sell at the game with all of the proceeds going to benefit Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

“To see the students here at Jordan-Elbridge wanting to do their part to help out and contribute to Damar’s charity and bring awareness to what’s going on I think that was really special,” JE Director of Health, PE and Athletics Dan Stadtmiller said.

Being a huge Bills fan himself, he was happy to support such a great cause and even shared the idea with the opposing team, Onondaga Central whose fans showed up in Bills gear too.

“Yes it’s a game but the game of life is much bigger and even here when we’re from different schools we’re all coming together for one charitable cause,” Dan Stadtmiller, JE Director of Health, PE and Athletics

Baylee is hoping their efforts reach Hamlin so he knows he has support from Central New York. Each team signed a Bills shirt Friday night to send to Damar. They raised over $1,000 for his Chasing M’s Foundation.