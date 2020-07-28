Jordan-Elbridge will do what larger districts can’t: Bring all students back to school every day

ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jordan-Elbridge superintendent plans to release the full details of his reopening plan at a Board of Education meeting Thursday night, but his goal is to bring back every student, every grade, every day.

With 1,300 students, the superintendent feels he has a small enough enrollment but large enough buildings to bring everyone back to class while meeting state-mandated social distancing.

J-E is able to do what the West Genesee superintendent, David Bills, projects is impossible for his much larger district.

But Bills plans to get every grade back in person as space allows, prioritizing getting younger students in more often.

Bills took NewsChannel 9 into the conference room he turned into a map room, covering the tables with blueprints of school buildings and moving sticky notes around to conceptualize classes.

Bills plans to know how often each grade will be back in class versus learning from home by the time he submits his plan to the State Education Department by Friday’s deadline.

Bills suspects his plan will evolve and details will be added long after its submitted.

