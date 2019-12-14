Jowonio School employee placed on leave amid investigation involving “inappropriate behavior” with former students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Jowonio School employee is being investigated after an allegation of “inappropriate behavior,” according to a letter to parents.

The letter released on November 25 did not identify the individual or further describe the alleged behavior – only to say it involved former students.

NewsChannel 9 learned about the letter on December 13 and received a statement from a Jowonio School representative a day later.

School Board President Ann Marie Myers did not indicate when the school was made aware of the investigation but said they are “fully cooperating.”

The staff member in question was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the school’s executive director.”

“The Board of the School is comprised of parents with children in the School, and the safety of children is our primary concern. The School remains focused on providing an inclusive, diverse learning environment of the highest quality.” Ann Marie Myers – Jowonio School Board President

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.