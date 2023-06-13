SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a very special room inside Jowonio School, a non-for-profit pre-school.

“It seemed very calm,” explained Lori Saile, the director of Jowonio School. “I sort of went, ‘whoo’ when I walked in but also looked really engaging and fun for the kids.”

That’s the purpose of the sensory room. Students are between the ages of two and five. It’s a time when there’s a lot to do and learn.

“The kids who would come use the sensory room are maybe needing a little bit of escape from a busy classroom,” said Lisa Neville, an occupational therapist. “Preschool classrooms are full of life, sound, movement and it can become overwhelming.”

This sensory room is quiet and there are many stations. One of the most popular are liquid tiles.

“As you move you’ll notice the environment change around you,” Neville explained. “And you can play with that you can do it faster slower and it changes faster or slower. You can balance, you can jump.”

Not just that.

“Just the idea that your action causes a reaction and that can be shared with whoever’s supporting you. It’s kind of like multi-sensory and it pulls in a social interaction. And helps kids learn that they have an impact on the world around them, Lisa Neville, Jowonio School’s Occupational Therapist

The room cost about $10,000 and could have taken years to open, but long time donors Albert and Susan Antonini stepped in.

“That was a wonderful gift to us. If we had done it in a different way. If we didn’t have that donation, it would have taken a lot longer for us to bring it to fruition,” Saile said.

Their gift is giving students many opportunities to thrive while they’re there.

The school is already planning the next project. It will be to expand accessibility to it’s outdoor spaces including the playground for students who use walkers, wheelchairs or have other motor needs.