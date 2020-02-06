NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The woman who helped two convicted murderers escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora has been released from prison more than two years before the end of her sentence.
Joyce Mitchell was sentenced in September 2015 and has been denied parole on three separate occasions since.
Mitchell was conditionally released on Thursday morning from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility to community supervision. She will be supervised in Franklin County until the end of her sentence in June 2022.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: A little, spotty wintry mix and rain this afternoon
- Joyce Mitchell released from prison
- WATCH: President Trump speaks after being acquitted of impeachment charges
- Kirk Douglas, St. Lawrence University alum, was generous, committed to alma mater
- Funeral services set for long-time Syracuse community leader and activist
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App