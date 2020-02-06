Joyce Mitchell released from prison

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The woman who helped two convicted murderers escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora has been released from prison more than two years before the end of her sentence.

Joyce Mitchell was sentenced in September 2015 and has been denied parole on three separate occasions since.

Mitchell was conditionally released on Thursday morning from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility to community supervision. She will be supervised in Franklin County until the end of her sentence in June 2022.

