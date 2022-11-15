SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 18, to celebrate the completion of construction on two new single-family homes.

The ceremony will take place at the two new homes on 431 and 441 Martin Luther King West in Syracuse at 3:00 p.m.

The quality new homes are part of the City of Syracuse Resurgent Neighborhood Initiative which Jubilee Homes partnered with the City of Syracuse’s Department of Neighborhood & Business Development, Greater Syracuse Landbank, Allyn Family Foundation, and Home

Headquarters, Inc., to accomplish the development of affordable homes.

Homebuyers interested in the purchase of these properties will be provided the mortgages by Pathfinder Bank and Home Headquarters, Inc.

A.C.T.U. Building Associates owner, Lyndon Edwards was the general contractor for the project and managed local and MWBE subcontractors as well as graduates from Jubilee Homes’ Build

to work for labor on the construction of the two homes.

Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. has been operating for nearly 30 years helping to revitalize the south side of Syracuse through affordable housing opportunities, workforce and entrepreneurship programming, economic development, and youth development programming.

For more information regarding this event please contact Walt Dixie, Executive Director at

315-428-0070.