Judge denies Brandon Clark’s request to withdraw guilty plea

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A judge has denied the withdrawal of a guilty plea for the Cicero man who has been charged with killing Bianca Devins and posting photos of her body on social media.

Brandon Clark was charged after police said he stabbed Bianca Devins to death in Utica in 2019.

Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February but claims his lawyer coerced him into making that plea. Clark was assigned a new lawyer in August and formally withdrew his plea.

Judge Michael Dwyer’s clerk confirmed that Dwyer denied Brandon Clark’s request to withdraw his plea.

The sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 10. Clark could face 25 years to life in prison.

Kim Devins, Bianca’s mother, released the following statement:

“On July 14, 2019, our lives were changed forever when our angel Bianca was cruelly taken from us. We are relieved to hear that Judge Dwyer has denied her murderer’s motion to withdraw his Guilty Plea.

Our family has prepared victim impact statements to be read in court as her murderer is sentenced to 25-years to life. We want everyone to know what a beautiful and talented young girl she was that he took from us. We will represent Bianca in the future to ensure her murderer is never released from prison.

Bianca’s family and I will continue to honor her life through the Bianca Michelle Devins Memorial Scholarship with the Community Foundation of Herkimer/Oneida Counties. Bianca’s dream and spirit will live on through students who are looking for careers in psychology to help adolescents with mental health issues.

Our family will continue our fight for accountability of social media companies to prevent the posting of content such as Bianca’s death photos. We are in full support of Bianca’s Law being put before Congress by Congressman Anthony Brindisi. This will be another large step in holding social media companies responsible for the content they allow on their platforms.

We are so very grateful to the community of Central New York for their love and support. A special Thank you to all of Bianca’s friends, worldwide – ‘Bee’s Army’. You have helped us through this terrible journey through the love you have given us.”

If you would like to donate to the Bianca Michelle Devins Memorial Scholarship, click here.