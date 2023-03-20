SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 20-year-old man accused of threatening a racist mass shooting against the Tops in Manlius has been ordered to stay at home with a GPS tracking device.

Mullen was arrested nearly 10 days ago after users of social media app Discord reported his threatening posts.

Zachary Mullen appeared in Onondaga County Court for a bail review hearing Monday morning, at which Judge Matthew Doran approved the prosecution’s request for better monitoring of the suspect while he’s out of jail.

Mullen’s attorney did not object to the enhanced supervision.

Mullen was escorted to court by his mother. Neither had a comment after the hearing.