SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a ruling released Tuesday afternoon, State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri will allow the State DOT to begin work related to the I-81 “Community Grid” project, but is requiring engineers to partake in further review before demolishing any existing structures.

Specifically, Judge Neri is asking for a “Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement” that reviews air quality projections in the I-481 corridor after I-81 traffic is rerouted, impact on water systems and updated traffic volume projections taking the Micron project into consideration.

The Judge allows the DOT to begin “Contracts Numbered 1 through 3.” According to a contracts timeline map from the DOT, construction work allowed focuses on the I-481/I-81 interchanges in the northern suburbs and south of Syracuse, the I-481 interchange, and the city’s Northside and Bear Street areas.

The Judge specifically limits the deconstruction of the I-81 viaduct through Syracuse without the further review.