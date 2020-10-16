Judge sets deadline for survivors in Diocese of Syracuse bankruptcy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A federal bankruptcy judge has set April 15, 2021 as the deadline for survivors of child sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse to file claims.
In June, the Diocese filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy after dozens of lawsuits accused its former clergy of child sexual abuse.
In the filing, the Diocese claimed it has $38 million in assets and may owe $38 million in compensation between the 100 lawsuits that have already been filed. And more to come because of the Child Victims Act.
