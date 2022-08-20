(WSYR-TV)– Julie Abbott, Conservative Candidate for the 48th Senate District, has called out Far-Left Super PACs for false mailings. These false mailings were allegedly intended to deceive Conservative party voters in the 48th Senate District.

“It’s clear that my campaign to bring Central New York values to Albany has gotten the attention of

the radical New York City special interests that support Rachel May,” said Conservative Candidate

Julie Abbott. “These crooked mailings are a clear attempt to suppress my strong conservative support

and split the ticket this fall to protect Rachel May from having to defend her pro-criminal, socialist

voting record.”

Mailings from progressive super PAC “New Yorkers Together” allegedly were sent to Conservative voters in the 48th Senate District. The PAC is funded by left-leaning union CWA and has supported far-left Albany and DC politicians.

The CWA-supported candidates include:

Nancy Pelosi

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Justin Coretti

“I will not be deterred by these underhanded tactics from Rachel May supporters. The Conservative

voters in our District are making it clear – they are excited to have a Senator who will fight to restore

public safety, make our state more affordable, and put an end to the one-party rule in Albany. We

need a true voice from Central New York. I am proud to have strong Conservative support and look

forward to winning on Tuesday and taking the fight to Rachel May this fall,” concluded Abbott.

Abbott currently serves on the Onondaga County Legislature where she ran with the support of the Conservative and Republican Parties.