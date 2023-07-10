(WWTI) – They are fluffy, cute and a little sharp but frankly they are adorable, it’s National Kitten Day.

Call them what you will — kitteh, kitter, a floof, little beans, murder mittens, etc – all anyone really needs to know is how cute they are. Taking care of a kitten can be a handful considering that in just three weeks they are walking around and getting into everything. Kittens shouldn’t leave their mother for 12 weeks as they need to be fed quite often, about every two to three hours. Getting a kitten has real medical benefits reducing the risk of heart attack, lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, reducing stress and can improve your mood. Even looking at photos of kittens can improve your productivity throughout the day.

If you should find an abandoned kitten the ASPCA’s website has a guide to help let you know what you should do. To care for an abandoned kitten the ASPCA directs users to the Kitten Lady website where there are plenty of tips and guides to assist in taking care of a new kitten.

Cats and dogs are available for adoption all around the North Country, you can visit Jefferson County SPCA’s website, Lewis County Humane Society’s website and St. Lawrence County SPCA’s website to find information about adopting cats and dogs available in your area and applications to apply.

Happy National Kitten Day!