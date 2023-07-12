(WWTI) – Are you feeling a little nutty and have a sweet tooth…? Well, there’s only one explanation, it must be National Pecan Pie Day.

The origins of pecan pie are highly debatable… One version has it starting in New Orleans by French immigrants in the 1700’s, while others claim Alabama as the rightful birthplace. That being said, the first printed pecan pie recipe was in an 1886 edition of “Harper’s Bazaar” magazine. A delicious addition to the pie was Karo corn syrup. Karo corn syrup raised the popularity of pecan pie in the 1930’s, eventually replacing maple syrup, honey and molasses.

Good Morning America has a Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe courtesy of Michele Albano from Michele’s Pies.

Ingredients:

1 piecrust (10 inches)

3 large eggs, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/4 cups dark corn syrup

1/2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoons bourbon

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and kept warm

1 1/2 cup chopped pecans, chopped

3/4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 Place the eggs, sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and Bourbon in a bowl and mix. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl at least two times while mixing. Add the warm butter. Mix well. Combine the pecans and chocolate chips and sprinkle them on the bottom of the pie shell. Pour the filling over the nuts and chips. Place the pie on the baking sheet on the bottom shelf of the 350-degree oven and bake it for 30 minutes. The edges of the filling will rise, but the middle will still be a little bouncy. However, the pie will continue to bake after it is removed from the oven. To set up and have it firm enough to slice, give the pie 2 to 3 hours of cooling at room temperature, or a half hour of cooling at room temperature and an hour in the refrigerator.

Pie Crust:

2 cups flour

1 Tsp salt

½ cup Crisco

Directions:

Mix flour and salt together. Then add the Crisco. Mix gently until crumbly. Add 1 Tbls. of ice water at a time. Mix after each addition. Mix until forms a ball. Chill dough for ½ hour before rolling.

Happy National Pecan Pie Day!