Put on that sleeveless t-shirt and get ready to have some good old American fun, today is American Redneck Day.

Redneck was originally used as an insult to describe farmers and coal miners in the 1800s. The word has taken on different meanings and changed through the years and in the 1990’s rednecks entered pop culture, with the increased popularity of country music. With comedians, actors and musicians embracing their redneck heritage and wearing the status proudly, the word redneck is a symbol of a collective identity.

Today celebrate your redneck roots by putting on some denim, camo and cowboy boots and throwing a pre-Independence Day cookout. Put some meat on the grill and get Mema to bring her potato salad – for some added fun play some good country music and get the four-wheelers out for a ride.

Happy American Redneck Day