July 4th weekend results in five Syracuse shootings overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday weekend turned violent in Syracuse Sunday night into Monday morning with a total of five people shot.

Sunday night, around 11:32 p.m., a 28-year-old female was taken to Upstate Hospital after getting shot in her arm. The victim is expected to survive.

Then, in the early hours of Monday morning, at 1:14 a.m., three males aged 15, 17 and 20 were injured in a shooting on the 300 block of Craddock Street. The 20-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The 15 and 17-year-olds were shot in the back and are expected to survive.

Finally, around 2:27 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to Upstate Hospital for a 56-year-old male who had been grazed by a bullet. The victim is expected to survive.

All investigations are ongoing, and if anyone has information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.