(WWTI) – Play that music that soothes the soul and celebrate National Day of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Are you a fan of legendary artists like Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Bono and Bon Jovi you might just love today. Rock’n’roll origins and history are hotly debated amongst historians, but most agree it draws from African musical traditions and European instrumentation. The first Rock’n’roll concert was in 1952 organized by DJ Allen freed, only one year after the first rock’n’roll record came out titled “Rocket 88”. By the 1960s rock’n’roll had officially been recognized internationally as a music genre giving rise to the Beatles, Nirvana and Queen.

On a day like today, you should put on some of that good old-fashioned rock’n’roll. Break out a guitar and turn up the amp and celebrate one of the most beloved genres even to this day. One thing to remember as you figure out how to celebrate today nothing beats the energy and excitement of live rock’n’roll.

Happy National Day of Rock ‘n’ Roll