SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a cloudier start to Saturday, how’s the rest of the festival filled weekend looking? Details are below.

Overall, the rest of the weekend over Central New York is looking nice as we get ready to usher July out.

TONIGHT:

It’s a mainly clear sky and comfortably mild/cool with lows between 55 and 60 as high pressure settles overhead.

SUNDAY:

High pressure is in full control for the end of the weekend, so we expect more sun more sunshine Sunday. There may be a few high clouds in the afternoon that filter the sun at times, but all in all it is a sunny Sunday. Temperatures rise back into the 80s.

This is GREAT news for all the summer festivals, including the Arts and Crafts Festival in Syracuse and Harborfest taking place in Oswego! Enjoy, but remember the sunscreen when you are out and about this weekend!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

We should stay high and dry Monday, but some moisture to the south may get drawn far enough to the north to possibly spark a spotty shower/storm later Monday afternoon/evening. Right now, the chances look to be rather low.

It’s hotter and muggier to start the week too with highs near 90.

The next best chance of CNY seeing rain looks to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a weak cold front. However, if you really need rain, don’t get your hopes up. The showers and storms with this front look to be scattered in nature and outside a few downpours most places will end up with a quarter of an inch of rain or less.

Highs Tuesday should be a bit cooler, but it’s a muggier day with highs near 85.