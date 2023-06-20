(WWTI) – Grab your blender because today is National Vanilla Milkshake Day.

Vanilla milkshakes are easy to make; milk, ice cream and vanilla are the only ingredients for this classic beverage. Milkshakes in 1885 contained eggs and whiskey, making them not so kid-friendly. Until the blender was invented in 1922, milkshakes were shaken by hand and in 1911 milkshakes were available at soda fountains increasing their accessibility with the invention of the drink mixer. In 1949 Dairy Queen added milkshakes to their menu, leading many restaurants to do the same.

Today the vanilla milkshake is a timeless classic, recalling a 1950s vibe with poodle skirts and leather jackets.

Happy National Vanilla Milkshake Day