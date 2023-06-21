(WWTI) – Time to indulge just don’t add eggs because today is National Cookie Dough Day.

When cookies became more popular, people began baking them at home and would taste the cookie dough batter, as every young baking assistant can attest to. Edible cookie dough is meant to be eaten raw and is found in ice cream and candy. The dough is made without the use of eggs, making it safe to eat raw. Eating cookie dough is a young trend as it became popular in 2010.

Good Morning America released Ben & Jerry’s edible cookie dough recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick), room temperature

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons heavy cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup chocolate chips

Directions:

First, heat- treat the flour to ensure it is safe to eat. (Do not skip this step, untreated flour can contain contaminants and is not safe to eat.) Place the flour in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between. Use an instant-read thermometer to ensure that the flour reaches 165°F throughout. In a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla, cream, and salt. Mix to combine. Then add the heat-treated flour and mix to incorporate. Fold in the chocolate chips. Serve and enjoy! Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Happy National Cookie Dough Day