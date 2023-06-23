(WWTI) – Time to dig through your closet for your favorite pink clothes because today is National Pink Day.

The first use of the word pink to describe a type of flower called “the pinks” was back in the 1700s. Today pink is synonymous with femininity and romance, but before the 1940s pink was the preferred color for baby boys as it was considered a “stronger” color than blue. In the 1980s pink once again came into male fashion as browns and mustard yellows for dress shirts fell out of fashion.

Pink is a pop culture phenomenon with movies like “Legally Blond” and “Mean Girls” attaching the color to fashion.

“Whoever said orange is the new pink is seriously disturbed!” Elle Woods played by Reese Witherspoon

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink!” Karen Smith played by Amanda Seyfried

Pink is the color for Breast Cancer Awareness, of which you can learn more about on the North Country’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer website. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in October when you will see pink ribbons proudly on display.

Happy National Pink Day