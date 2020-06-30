June 30 is last day to opt into virtual Boilermaker

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A reminder for all you runners: Tuesday, June 30 is the last day you can opt into the virtual Boilermaker race. 

The popular Utica race is virtual only this year. If you opt-in by Tuesday, you will run their 15K or 5K race between September 1 and September 13, then report your time back to the Boilermaker no later than noon on September 13. 

If you opt out of a virtual race, you will be allowed to race in the 2021 Boilermaker. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected