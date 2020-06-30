June 30 is last day to opt into virtual Boilermaker

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A reminder for all you runners: Tuesday, June 30 is the last day you can opt into the virtual Boilermaker race.
The popular Utica race is virtual only this year. If you opt-in by Tuesday, you will run their 15K or 5K race between September 1 and September 13, then report your time back to the Boilermaker no later than noon on September 13.
If you opt out of a virtual race, you will be allowed to race in the 2021 Boilermaker.
